Think Like A Rocket Scientist

Simple Strategies You Can Use to Make Giant Leaps in Work and Life

by Ozan Varol

Susan CainThinking like a rocket scientist is not rocket science! Packed with witty writing, insightful advice, and invigorating stories, this must-read book will change the way you see the world—and empower you to change the world itself.

—SUSAN CAIN, New York Times bestselling author of QUIET

Praise

When the stakes are high, the unknowns are threatening, and the problems seem insurmountable, you need a superhero — which means you need Ozan Varol. He’ll show you how to master the cognitive skills of a rocket scientist. And by the time you finish reading his endlessly fascinating book, your thinking will be bigger, better, and bolder.

—DANIEL H. PINK, New York Times bestselling author of WHEN, DRIVE, and A WHOLE NEW MIND

This is not just an engrossing read—it’s bursting with practical insights. Ozan Varol’s dazzling debut might change how you approach problems. Houston, this book has solutions.

—ADAM GRANT, New York Times bestselling author of ORIGINALS and GIVE AND TAKE, and host of the TED podcast WorkLife

The rocket scientists I know are technical, of course. But they are also among the biggest dreamers the world has ever seen. Ozan Varol has written a fascinating, practical, and mind-expanding book about how we can all benefit from thinking like a rocket scientist. This book will make you look at the world with a different lens and will help you make your own seemingly crazy moonshot a reality.

—JULIAN GUTHRIE, New York Times bestselling author of How to Make a Spaceship, The Billionaire and The Mechanic, and Alpha Girls

Want to know more about the book?

A former rocket scientist reveals the habits, ideas, and strategies that will empower you to turn the seemingly impossible into the possible. 

Rocket science is often celebrated as the ultimate triumph of technology. But it’s not. Rather, it’s the apex of a certain thought process—a way to imagine the unimaginable and solve the unsolvable. It’s the same thought process that enabled Neil Armstrong to take his giant leap for mankind, that allows spacecraft to travel millions of miles through outer space and land on a precise spot, and that brings us closer to colonizing other planets.

Fortunately, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to think like one. 

In this accessible and practical book, Ozan Varol reveals nine simple strategies from rocket science that you can use to make your own giant leaps in work and life—whether it’s landing your dream job, accelerating your business, learning a new skill, or creating the next breakthrough product. 

Today, thinking like a rocket scientist is a necessity. We all encounter complex and unfamiliar problems in our lives. Those who can tackle these problems—without clear guidelines and with the clock ticking—enjoy an extraordinary advantage.

Think Like a Rocket Scientist will inspire you to take your own moonshot and enable you to achieve liftoff.

