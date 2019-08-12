Pre-order and claim launch bonuses (which expire on April 14, 2020).

Think Like a Rocket Scientist is now available for pre-order! To celebrate the launch, I compiled a set of amazing pre-order bonuses. If you pre-order the book before April 14, 2020, you’ll get rewards worth 10x the cost of the book(s).

Bonus packages are available for purchasing 1 book, 3 books, 10 books, and 500 books. Some of the bonuses have limited availability. First-come, first-served.

Why am I running this campaign? Two reasons.

First, pre-orders carry tremendous weight in book promotion. Major bookstores use pre-order numbers to gauge public interest in the book. If the pre-order numbers are high, they’ll stock more copies of the book, which, in turn, means more readers will see it.

Second, pre-order bonuses are my way of thanking you for supporting my writing and ensuring that this book will be one of many to come.

So if you plan to order the book, please choose to pre-order it.